A police officer saves a man from a burning car by saying, “His shoes were melted to the floorboard.”

Pedro Garcia, a California cop, just rescued a man from his flaming automobile. The incident was videotaped and published on social media, with many people praising the cop for his bravery.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the event occurred on Highway 101 on September 26. According to KTVU, the vehicle caught fire due to a collision.

Garcia was on his way back to his area when he noticed the truck was on fire, according to Sergeant Christian Camarillo.

“As he went passed it, he noticed that there was a person in the car, so he pulled over right away,” Camarillo explained.

Garcia can be seen sprinting toward the blazing vehicle in a video filmed from inside the responding fire engine. Before hauling the unconscious man out of the driver’s seat and into the firetruck, he swiftly examines the situation.

The flames were eventually put out by a fireman.

Bravery in the face of danger

Officer Pedro Garcia, a rookie, came across a collision on Highway 101 yesterday, with one vehicle engulfed in flames and the driver still inside. pic.twitter.com/1cyc8AMkQp

September 27, 2021 — San Jose Police Department (@SanJosePD)

The police department wrote, “Without hesitation, and even with fire department personnel seconds away, the officer did not hesitate to risk his life and pull the victim from the flaming automobile.” “Seconds matter in this business, and when combined with daring, they can save lives.”

The victim was treated at the scene and sent to a local hospital, according to NBC Bay Area.

Garcia told the station that his shoes had melted to the floorboard.

Camarillo confirmed this information to This Website, adding that the driver was unharmed in the accident.

Garcia, despite his inexperience with the force, recognized that the driver needed to be rescued right away.

“All I could think was, ‘I need to get him out of here right now.’ He told the station that the faster the better. “I believe the flames grew hotter and larger in a matter of seconds.”

“In this case, I feel like seconds matter, so I didn’t want to spend any more time,” he stated in an interview with Fox affiliate station KTVU. I was in the right place at the right moment, I believe. And it was all down to instinct. It was something I had to do. This is a condensed version of the information.