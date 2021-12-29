A police officer in North Carolina accidentally shoots his teen son in the head.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, a North Carolina police officer accidently shot his 15-year-old son in the head, gravely wounding him.

The incident occurred at a home in Onslow County on Monday evening. Deputies were dispatched to an unintentional shooting, and when they arrived, they discovered a teen male being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound to the head, according to WCNT.

The child was taken to the Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. According to the publication, the shooting left him with life-threatening injuries. The father and his son were not immediately named, though deputies said the dad works for the Jacksonville Police Department in North Carolina.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a statement Tuesday. “The investigation’s reports, statements, and other evidence will be presented to this office, which will determine what steps, if any, will be taken.” There was no information about the boy’s condition. The Jacksonville Police Department has stated that it is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether the officer will face any charges.

A 14-year-old California girl died earlier this week after being struck by a stray bullet in a clothes store’s dressing room. The bullet came from a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer’s gun, which he was using to shoot an armed male suspect. The armed guy is said to have threatened to throw items from the store’s upper floor and then assaulted a woman riding a bicycle. Cops shot and killed the man later. It was unclear whether the adolescent went into the dressing room to hide or if she was already inside.

A California man accidently shot his 14-year-old son while fidgeting with his newly purchased rifle earlier this month in a similar occurrence. Because the father thought the gun was empty, he pointed it at a bedroom wall and fired, but a bullet flew through the wall and struck the boy, wounding him. The teen survived the gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital to have the bullet removed from his body.