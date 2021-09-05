A police dog deters a knife attack and persuades a suspect to make the “smart decision” to surrender.

The Merseyside Police Dog Unit has been on the beat arresting criminals and helping to keep Liverpool’s streets safer throughout August, including one who stopped a knife attack.

The 40-strong team is tasked with tasks like smelling out nefarious criminals lurking beneath automobiles and locating crucial evidence. Suspects may yield to their bark, and their mere presence at a situation might prevent a crime from being committed.

Merseyside Police have their own Twitter account dedicated to its canine colleagues, with daily updates on what their hounds have been up to while on duty.

Here are 18 photographs of Merseyside Police Dogs appearing satisfied with themselves following good shifts, ranging from finding firearms to capturing fleeing drivers.

PD Xanto found two stolen bicycles and a screwdriver left behind by the thieves. ‘Now, over to forensics,’ said Merseyside Police.

PD Cliff and PD Capone

Following complaints of two guys attempting to steal motorcycles, Merseyside Police officers PD Capone and PD Cliff went out on the beat to find them. They were discovered hiding and attempting to flee with a tool bag. The men were apprehended, and their belongings were recovered.

Quga, PD

PD Quga is being pursued on two occasions, both in the Halewood area.

“Following a pursuit of a vehicle in Halewood, the driver was able to make good his escape, but Quga and her handler identified the abandoned vehicle, and after investigating neighbouring gardens, Quga discovered the car key hidden away in long grass,” Merseyside Police said.

She then went on to help with another chase, tracking the suspects into the woods, where she discovered a dropped phone and a “substantial quantity of Class A drugs,” as well as the hidden car key.

Annie, PD

The suspect fled the scene after a woman was subjected to a “severe and continuous attack,” but PD Annie was able to track them down and encourage them to “behave” with a flash of her teeth, where they were captured and charged.

Olly, PD

After threats to knife someone were made, PD Olly came and persuaded the criminal to surrender, which Merseyside Police said as a “wise option,” and he was taken into jail.

Falco, PD

when the driver of a stolen vehicle wrecked and sought to elude authorities.