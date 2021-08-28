A police cordon has been erected around JD Sports in the retail park.

After a cash-in-transit heist in Prescot, police closed down a retail park.

At around 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, officers erected a cordon around a section of Cables Retail Park in the town.

It happened after two males with their faces hidden took a cash box from a security guard outside Pets at Home.

The males were said to have approached the security guard, grabbed the cash box, and then fled in a black Audi S3 from the site.

Two other people may have been inside the automobile at the time of the accident.

The security man was unharmed, but the encounter left him disturbed.

“The suspects are described as being roughly 5ft 11in height and of medium build,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“One of the individuals was wearing a grey hoody and grey trousers at the time of the incident, while the other was wearing a black jacket and cargo style trousers. Both wore black scarves to hide their faces, as well as black helmets and gloves.”

“Witness inquiries have revealed that at around 11.02 a.m., an effort was made to break into the Laurus Road cash box using the Audi. At 1.43 p.m., the box was discovered and recovered at Scafell Walk.

“The incident is still being investigated by CCTV, forensics, and witnesses.”

“Targeting someone going about their business in the community is despicable, and we are determined to discover the people involved and bring them to justice,” Detective Sergeant Mark Lawrenson said.

“Please contact us if you were in Cables Retail Park yesterday morning and witnessed the incident, noticed anything unusual, or saw a black Audi S3 fleeing the area.

“I’d also advise anyone with a dash cam who was in the retail park’s parking lot to check it in case they captured anything relevant. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to us in our investigation.”

Please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by ringing 101 with reference 21000594297 if you have any information.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report online here. Always dial 999 in the event of an emergency. “The summary has come to an end.”