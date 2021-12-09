A police chief was sentenced to prison for allegedly intimidating witnesses in a rape case involving a friend.

Thomas Dunlevy, a police chief in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for alleged witness intimidation, as well as other counts, in connection with an alleged sexual assault case involving a friend.

Dunlevy, 49, surrendered on Wednesday after Allegheny County police got a warrant for his arrest. It was unknown if he had retained an attorney or if he would face disciplinary action as a result of the Duquesne charges as of Thursday.

He is awaiting arraignment, according to WTAE, and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to WTAE, the suspect in the sexual assault case is Nathan Beck, a 20-year-old volunteer firefighter in Duquesne who is a friend of Dunlevy.

On August 15, Bethel Park police received a statutory rape report. Beck allegedly participated in sexual actions with a 15-year-old girl inside a Bethel Park apartment, according to WTAE.

According to KDKA, the father of the daughter told Bethel Park police that Dunlevy came to his employment in another town on October 19, according to the criminal complaint. According to court documents, Dunlevy allegedly stated that he was there for Beck and that he and his daughter’s mother “allowed” Beck’s contact with the adolescent girl.

According to WTAE, Dunlevy allegedly informed the guy information that would be revealed at the case’s trial and could lead to “bad contact” with the county’s child welfare department.

According to KDKA, Dunlevy claims that the man gave Beck and his daughter alcohol, which could result in him losing custody of his children and involving child protective services if the matter goes to trial.

According to KDKA, Beck’s lawyer, Jimmy DePasquale, stated that his client did not request Dunlevy’s assistance with his criminal charges.

According to WTAE, Duquesne Mayor Nikole Nesby issued a statement Wednesday evening, stating that she had previously advocated for Dunlevy’s dismissal after many concerns from the community.

“…I insisted on disciplinary action and dismissal. The Council, on the other hand, dismissed my request (as they had done on other occasions during my service) and even censured me “According to WPXI, Nesby said in a statement.

The victim’s father informed Bethel Park police that he felt compelled to dismiss the case, prompting county police to investigate Dunlevy.

He’s been charged with either being a witness or being a liar. This is a condensed version of the information.