A poignant homage to a regular killed in a ‘callous’ city centre attack was paid by a Kirkby bar.

In a tribute to Duncan Browne, the owners of a bar in Kirkby have replaced Liverpool FC banners flying above the venue with Everton flags.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old was out watching the England game when he was attacked by three males on Hanover Street.

Duncan was transported to hospital but died as a result of his injuries. He was named after Everton’s Duncan Ferguson.

Neil Cox and Andy Maher, the Kingfisher’s owners and managers, teamed up with pub regulars to pay respect to Duncan and his family.

Neil Cox, co-owner of the Kirkby pub, told the ECHO that the gift came not only from the pub but also from the entire “wonderful community” that will miss Duncan.

“His family are all my pals, and they are a fantastic family,” Neil remarked.

“I’m really sorry for them; I only met Duncan two weeks ago in the pub for a drink.”

“Duncan was a smart young man with a bright future, and our hearts break for his family and friends.”

On Wednesday, July 7, the flag was changed in front of dozens of Duncan’s friends and family members.

“It was organized by a handful of other men who attend to Liverpool games and have been friends with the Browne family for a long time,” Jamie Farrell, a Kingfisher regular who also helped set up the homage, told the ECHO.

“[We] wanted to express unity and that football colors don’t matter at a time like this, and we will be there for them during this difficult time.”

Jamie remarked on Facebook that Duncan will never be forgotten at the Kingy, posting a photo of the Everton flag with Duncan’s name on it.

“As many of you know, the flag above the Kingfisher Kirkby was changed from red to blue today,” he remarked.

“This was done to honor a beautiful young man who was stolen from us far too soon.”

“The flag will now proudly fly above the tavern until Duncan Browne is laid to rest.”

"After that, the flag will be presented to him."