A plumber was awarded $20,000 for discovering hidden cash that had been lost for seven years in Joel Osteen’s church.

A plumber will be paid $20,000 for discovering cash and checks hidden behind a wall in renowned preacher Joel Osteen’s church near Houston.

The church revealed that $600,000 had gone missing for the past seven years.

On November 10, the plumber was conducting repairs when he discovered the cash hidden beneath a loose toilet. He told his story on Houston radio show “The Morning Bullpen.”

“We removed the tiling because there was a loose toilet in the wall,” he remarked on the radio show. “We went to remove the toilet, and I pushed some insulation away from the wall, and nearly 500 envelopes fell out.” According to a release from Crime Stoppers of Houston, the award was presented on Tuesday. The group has been following the theft case since the beginning and has given a $5,000 reward as a starting point. To make it a total of $25,000, Lakewood Church added a $20,000 reward. In 2016, Lakewood Church presented Crime Stoppers with a $25,000 award as a thank you for their assistance.

Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers, proposed to the company’s Executive Committee that the original $20,000 award be paid to the “Good Samaritan.”

“Crime Stoppers of Houston is a community-based public safety organization that lives on community safety. We think that keeping Houston safe and thriving requires all of us working together. Lakewood Church provided us with $20,000 in 2014 to work on this case. They elected to give us those funds for activities in 2016. “Today, we’re giving this Good Samaritan the same amount of money and wishing him and his family a happy holiday season,” Mankarious said in a statement.

“This money is going to assist greatly,” the plumber told local news.

The bills are piling up. I’m trying to make the best of it, and the sun shone brightly today.”