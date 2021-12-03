A plumber discovers a stash of cash and checks hidden in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church’s wall.

A plumber at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, discovered a stockpile of cash and checks stashed in a wall. The revelation comes seven years after a safe inside the church was robbed of $600,000 in cash and cheques.

According to Click2Houston, the plumber called the Morning Bullpen, a radio show on 100.3 The Bull, on Thursday morning to discuss how 500 envelopes fell out of a wall behind a loose toilet in the church.

The find was made on Nov. 10 while the caller was completing repair work at the mega-chapel, according to the caller.

He said, “There was a loose toilet in the wall, so we removed the tile.” “I took some insulation away to remove the toilet, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!'” The envelopes were said to contain cash and cheques, although the exact quantity of money discovered is unknown.

“I went ahead and phoned the on-site maintenance supervisor, and I turned everything in,” the caller said.

When the plumber’s story was told, the show’s host, George Lindsey, was taken aback.

He explained, “We were like, ‘What are you talking about?'” “Then he told us about a big tale about money being stolen from Lakewood Church in 2014, which they never recovered.” The church made headlines in 2014 when its safe contained $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in cheques. At the time, Crimestoppers was even offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a culprit. However, no arrests have been made, and the event is still being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

If the disturbing discovery behind the bathroom wall is linked to the theft, it might give the seven-year-old case a fresh lease on life.

“Don’t you want to hear what happened?” Lindsey said. “They stole the money, but they couldn’t get it out of the wall.” “Did they get into an accident, if you know what I’m talking about? It’s like, why didn’t they return? Why did they never return if it was because of the money?” Last month, while repairing the church, a spokesperson from the church verified that cash and cheques were discovered. After the cash and checks were discovered, it quickly called police, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.

With over 43,000 members, the Lakewood Church is the largest church in the United States.