A plea to scientists to assist in the fight against terrorism and potential pandemics

The head of the UK’s secret military laboratory has urged scientists to join the fight against terrorism and unfriendly regimes in order to help safeguard the country from future pandemics.

Doug Umbers, the director of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) in Porton Down, near Salisbury, has encouraged academics, researchers, inventors, engineers, and anybody else involved in science and technology to consider how they might address national security challenges.

He encouraged everyone interested in working in defense or for the government to a summit on July 22 to hear more about the opportunities available.

“I’m asking each of you to evaluate how your work contributes to keeping our families, friends, and communities secure, safe, and prosperous – and to consider collaborating with the organization I oversee, Dstl, to speed that effort,” he said in an extraordinary public appeal.

He cited the “numerous” risks in an open letter published on Monday, ranging from “hostile regimes and terrorist groups to global challenges such as pandemics and climate change,” adding, “We cannot confront the future threats alone.” We are undergoing transformations in tandem with the rest of the world.”

He said the coronavirus epidemic had highlighted the value of science and technology in keeping “our loved ones out of harm’s way” and in fast developing a vaccine, “what we can achieve when we work together at breakneck speed.”

His comments are part of a broader assessment of foreign policy aimed at transforming the UK into a “science and tech superpower” by 2030, capable of “watching, protecting, and defending” the country’s interests.

It also comes after Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s main scientific adviser, was named to lead a new National Science and Technology Council tasked with ensuring that the country’s accomplishments are put to good use.

