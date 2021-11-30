A Plea Bargain could be offered to an ex-Special Forces soldier charged in the Capitol Riot.

According to WRC-TV reporter Scott MacFarlane, Jeffrey McKellop, a retired member of the United States Army Special Forces, may be offered a plea deal in the case in which he is accused of attempting to knife a police officer during the January 6 Capitol riot.

McKellop was charged with attacking an officer with a lethal weapon, entering restricted areas with a violent weapon, and other crimes related to the insurgency on January 6. He pleaded not guilty to the nine accusations against him in April.

McKellop was seen assaulting uniformed D.C. Metropolitan Police officers and attempting to take an officer’s canister of riot-control spray as the officer attempted to use it on the crowd, according to police body camera footage.

Authorities said video showed him picking up a flagpole from the ground and ramming it like a spear into the face of another police officer. There was a flagpole with a “Flags with the phrases “Blue Line National” and “Trump” on them. Maintain America’s Greatness.” The “Blue Line” flag is frequently flown to express support for police personnel or opposition to the racial justice movement Black Lives Matter.

According to court filings, the officer suffered facial lacerations as a result of the attempted stabbing.

The FBI had appealed to the public for assistance in locating McKellop. During the riots, he removed his helmet and gas mask, revealing his complete face and gray hair on video. He was also recognized by the unusual patches on his rucksack and bulletproof vest that he wore during the uprising.

McKellop served in the military forces from 2001 to 2016, according to one of the witnesses who assisted in his identification.

McKellop appealed for a pre-trial release in October, citing his seven-month incarceration and the lack of a trial date. The cases against the suspected January 6 rioters have been postponed as prosecutors review hours of video and images in order to prepare for trial.

McKellop’s lawyer, Katrina Young, told a federal judge that the 55-year-old veteran’s extended detention has “taken a severe toll on McKellop psychologically” because he doesn’t know when he’ll see his children again.

According to Courthouse News, McKellop served in the military for nearly 22 years, including four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.