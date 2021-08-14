A plane was sighted flying over Merseyside with a ‘lovely’ banner paying tribute to a much-loved grandfather.

People in St Helens stopped to photograph the flag, which is thought to be a memorial to a guy named Ned.

Others claimed to have seen the heartfelt homage as far as Skelmersdale.

On August 11, about 2.30 p.m., Sarah Dixbuy captured the message flying above Rainford.

“Grandad Ned, gone but never forgotten,” reads the message, which can be seen in part on the image.

Sarah Dixbuy wrote in a local Facebook group, “What a magnificent tribute to see over the community!”

Others remarked on the memorial to ‘Ned,’ with several residents claiming to have seen it earlier that day.

“Awesome,” one person said.

“I saw that going over my house earlier!” said another. What a nice remembrance.”

“Seen it in Skem too,” said another.

