A plane crashes onto I-5 in San Diego, but the pilot and passenger are unharmed.

On Tuesday afternoon, a single-engine plane caused a traffic bottleneck on the Interstate-5 as it landed near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, with some automobiles being struck and damaged.

According to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV, the pilot attempted to land the Piper PA-32 at a nearby field in the area, about 20 miles north of San Diego, but had to make an emergency landing on the southbound side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to the footage, the plane came to a stop with its nose resting on the center divider.

As a result of the emergency landing, a section of the motorway was closed, and some passengers in vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The pilot and passenger both observed mechanical concerns immediately after the jet took off from Montgomery Field, according to the CHP. They were unharmed during the landing, but photographs from the site showed one of the plane’s victims. The sedan’s back window was damaged as a result of the collision. Another vehicle, an SUV, got a piece of the plane’s right wing trapped at the back end. It’s unknown whether any of the SUV’s passengers were hurt.

Although jet fuel spilled on the freeway, personnel worked quickly to clear the area. According to NBC-owned KNSD, the jet was taken off the freeway shortly before 4:30 p.m. The CHP quickly reopened the roadway lanes that had been closed. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the FAA has begun an investigation into the event.

A pilot with nearly two decades of aviation experience made an emergency landing on I-5 near San Onofre in July of last year. When technical troubles forced the pilot to park the jet on the extreme right side of the motorway, the plane took off from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and was on its way to Montgomery Field.

During the 2020 event, no injuries were reported.