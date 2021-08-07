A plane crash in Alaska kills six people, prompting an investigation.

In southeast Alaska, a sightseeing plane crashed, killing all six people on board. The plane went down in Ketchikan, near the Misty Fjords National Monument, according to the US Coast Guard.

Before the Coast Guard arrived, a helicopter business in the region saw the plane’s wreckage. A chopper dropped two rescue swimmers on the scene to look for survivors. None of the passengers on board, however, were recovered alive.

The names of those killed in the crash were not revealed right away.

Five of Holland America’s passengers were on board, according to a tweet from the cruise line. As of Thursday, the cause of the crash was unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Twitter that a team of investigators will be dispatched to the crash site on Friday to investigate the incident.

