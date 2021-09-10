A plane carrying seven people crashes in Cape Cod, but no fatalities have been reported.

Officials say a plane carrying seven people, including the pilot, crashed near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Thursday. No one was killed, but all on board suffered injuries and serious burns.

The flight from Boston Logan International crashed into a forested area while attempting to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport, according to Cape Air. According to WHDH, the twin-engine Cessna 402 crashed and exploded into flames.

“The weather produced an issue with the landing,” Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said in a statement, forcing the plane to crash. There were no fatalities, he said, and all seven persons on board were taken to the hospital. The passengers, according to Morse, suffered shattered bones and severe burns.

According to the Cape Cod Times, the flight, which was identified by Cape Air as Flight 2072, crashed at about 3.30 p.m. Thursday between Race Point Road and Province Lands Road.

When Truro firefighters got on the site, the flames from the crash had already been extinguished, according to Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins.

Autumn Kerr, a passenger, told ABC affiliate WCVB-TV that she had “a lot of burns on legs and hands are completely scorched.” Other passengers sought to flee the jet from the back as soon as it exploded into flames, she claimed.

As Kerr fought to remove her seatbelt, the pilot assisted her out of her seat. “I’m still afraid and shocked,” she expressed her feelings. Kerr’s friend, who was on the same flight, was still in a Cape Cod hospital on Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will examine the disaster, according to the FAA (NTSB). “Race Point Road in Provincetown is closed at the intersection of Province Lands Road,” according to the Cape Cod National Park Service.