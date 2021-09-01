A plane carrying a marriage proposal was mistakenly interpreted as sending an anti-Semitic message.

The jet observed in South Florida, according to WPLG television, was flying a flag that read, “Jew. “I’d like to ask you a question.” Many people emailed photographs and videos to Liora Rez, the executive director of StopAntisemitism.org, shortly after the banner was seen soaring across the sky, according to WPLG news. They suspected the banner was intended to be anti-semitic.

Rez told WPLG TV, “I was shocked, as were many others.” “When viewing a banner that openly says,”Jew,” everyone’s sensitivity and anxiety levels are heightened to such a high level. ‘I’d like to ask you a question.’

According to WPLG television, Rez added, “One’s mind tends to jump to terrifying ideas.”

Rez also informed the local TV station that she reported the banner to the Pembroke Pines Police Department in Florida and tracked the flight’s manifest, where she discovered the trip began at the North Perry Airport and the banner was made by Aerial Banner Inc.

Milo Srkal Jr., of Aerial Banners Inc., explained to WPLG news that the banner was actually a marriage proposal message. Skral told the local news station that he didn’t think the banner was anti-Semitic until the Anti-Defamation League contacted him.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what?'” says the narrator. ‘What exactly are you on about?’ WPLG news spoke with Srkal. “And then it was like, ‘Oh my God,’ after sitting back, thinking about it, reading a couple things, and having things explained to us.”

StopAntisemitism.org released a tweet shortly after learning that the banner was intended to be a marriage proposal, saying, “Remember the plane banner flying over the Miami region that stated -“Jew. “I’d like to ask you a question.” It appears to be a marriage proposal, but the happy couple is nowhere to be seen; however, “Jew” supposedly said yes.”

The tweet inquired, “Are you buying it?”

