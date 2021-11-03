A pizza shop owner is leading the charge against Just Eat’s damaging ‘free food loophole.’

Almost 100 takeaway entrepreneurs from Merseyside have formed a rebel coalition in an attempt to push online delivery company Just Eat to fix a refund “loophole” that they claim is harming their operations.

The restaurateurs, who have created a Whatsapp group to discuss their issues, claim that system misuse has cost them hundreds of pounds and that they are planning to leave en masse on Friday.

Just Eat’s departure would be a perilous move for tiny takeout, as several have told The Washington Newsday that up to 70% of their revenue comes from orders placed with the firm.

Others, on the other hand, claim they don’t have a choice because the problem is pounding profit margins that are already stretched due to the 14 percent commission given to Just Eat on every order.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that some unethical Deli Group takeaways in St Helens were putting owner Marc Faulkner in considerable financial trouble.

Some customers found they could get a refund through Just Eat by claiming their purchases had not arrived, leaving the takeaway operators to foot the price and knowing their accusations would not be investigated.

Since the publication of that story, a loose group of takeaway entrepreneurs known as ‘Offline Just Eat Together’ has spoken to The Washington Newsday about their issues with the online giant.

Multiple reimbursements were issued by Just Eat within days, according to invoices seen by The Washington Newsday, for reasons such as “missing products” or “cold meals,” all of which the owners believe are bogus.

According to Edris Nosrati, owner of Lazio Pizza in Old Swan’s Green Lane, the group agreed that the only way to persuade Just Eat to listen was to band together and threaten to terminate their accounts.

“How they issue the refunds is completely unjust,” he remarked. For example, I’m delivering one item, a chicken burger, for £7.20, without counting the 30% delivery fee.

“A refund was issued, with the explanation being’missing items,’ despite the fact that there was only one item on the order, but the strange part is that Just Eat is still billing us.”

“It’s been since the. “Summary comes to a close.”