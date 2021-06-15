A pioneering Chinese investor has died at the age of 71.

According to press sources, a former factory worker dubbed as “China’s First Shareholder” after amassing a fortune trading in the country’s baby financial markets in the 1980s has died at the age of 71.

After the ruling Communist Party began allowing the transfer of ownership as part of market-style economic reforms in 1988, Yang Huaiding resigned his work as a warehouse keeper at a Shanghai ferroalloy factory and used his savings of 20,000 yuan (£3,800 at the time) to buy and sell Treasury bonds.

Mr Yang gained notoriety after requesting police protection while transporting boxes of cash and bonds from one province to another.

After making one million yuan (£177,000 at the time), he was named “Yang Million.”

Mr Yang built a second fortune dealing in freshly accessible Chinese stock markets in the early 1990s.

According to news sources, Mr Yang’s last great windfall came in 2008, when he correctly predicted the drop in stock prices that accompanied the global financial crisis.

According to the Securities Times, Mr Yang was the first person in China to employ bodyguards and a private lawyer, as well as suing a securities company.

He was the first private individual to work as a consultant for banks and tax authorities, according to the report.

“His passing is tragic as one of the witnesses of China’s securities market’s ‘waking era,’” the publication stated.

There was no mention of survivors or funeral arrangements.