A pier, a train, and a lido: a grand vision for the rebirth of ‘new’ New Brighton.

New Brighton’s mastermind has laid out both immediate and long-term plans for the iconic seaside town, including the reintroduction of a pier and lido, as well as the installation of a monorail down the seafront.

Dan Davies explained what he wants to do next and in the future in an interview with The Washington Newsday, and expressed his displeasure with Wirral Council, which he claims has “forgotten” New Brighton.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Mr Davies and others on how the famous Merseyside resort was brought back from the brink of extinction in 2019 as part of a feature on the regeneration and revival of the Merseyside resort.

Work has begun on the site of the former Sergeant Pepper’s Bistro in Liverpool, with the owner in talks with “known” hospitality groups.

Mr Davies claimed this week that his company, Rockpoint Leisure, had so far invested over £6 million in the effort to revitalize his city.

The idea, termed “new” New Brighton by some, is to create a shopping, dining, and drinking destination for locals and visitors, complete with live events and cultural attractions.

With multiple establishments now up and thriving around Victoria Road, one of his main objectives is to prevent large corporations such as supermarkets and fast food chains from establishing themselves there. It’s all in the sake of keeping the neighborhood from becoming “just like any other type of high street.”

It comes after Rockpoint unveiled its ‘Anti-Super’ Supermarket concept last week, which includes live music, a bar, a recording studio, and artisan stores inside the historic Co-op building.

Mr Davies said he wanted to give the town a new “cultural heart.” “With New Brighton, you have to look back in time,” he explained. You have to remember all of the wonderful things we had and believe that we want to reclaim some of them.

“However, you must also look to the future and ask, ‘What can we do that will be sustainable?’

“This can’t be about one individual or one corporation; it can’t be about me.”

“This can’t be about short-termism; it has to be about long-term, sustainable regeneration.”

