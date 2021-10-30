A photo of the man’s hand revealed that he was a ‘StarkIsland’ EncroChat dealer.

After he was proven to be an Encrochat drug dealer involved in a massive drugs conspiracy, a photograph of a man’s hand proved to be his undoing.

Gary Mitchell, 43, of Mosslands Drive, Wallasey, was sentenced to prison for his role in a plot to smuggle class A and B drugs into Merseyside.

Mitchell, who used the username “StarkIsland” on Encrochat, conspired with others to distribute 27 kilograms of heroin, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 159 kilograms of cannabis, and 7,000 ecstasy tablets across Merseyside.

After denying the murder of his young father, a man will stand trial.

He provided specifics of significant routes he took in his chats to suppliers, as well as a photo of cannabis he was holding, which allowed investigators to identify Mitchell’s fingerprints on the photo.

Mitchell was arrested at his residence in Wallasey and charged with drug conspiracy in the Class A and B categories.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis, the 43-year-old was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, October 29.

“Mitchell provided a devastatingly enormous number of narcotics across Merseyside that could have wrecked many lives across our communities,” Detective Sergeant Jay Boardman said.

“His unabashed photos of drugs and cash, which were finally used to bring Mitchell to justice, show that he thought he was above the law, and I hope that this sentencing demonstrates that crime does not pay, and that we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that anyone who tries to profit from the sale of illegal drugs is sentenced to lengthy prison terms.”

“Operation Venetic arose after European law enforcement agents cracked the ‘encrochat’ service used by criminals involved in serious and organized crime to conduct their business,” she continued.

“Despite the growing number of persons jailed for these offences across Merseyside, our work continues to pursue anyone who seeks to live a lifestyle that ruins lives and families, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies around the world.”

“If you know someone who could be distributing drugs in your area that could hurt others or someone you care about, please inform police, and we will target anyone involved to ensure that it is stamped out of our streets,” says the statement.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”