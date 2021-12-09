A photo from the Bay Area shows a brazen smash-and-grab of a car with visiting family and toddlers inside.

A burglar broke into a car with two young children in the backseat in San Francisco, California this week and took various goods.

According to local television station KRON, the family members were visiting California from Chicago and had stopped their rental car near the city’s Lombard Street when the smash-and-grab incident occurred.

During the break-in, a witness was able to obtain images of the alleged culprits.

Another #SanFrancisco smash & grab. When it happened this time, the victims, including two toddlers, were inside the van. The suspects seized a bag containing a laptop, headphones, passport, and the children’s birth certificates, according to the victims, who were visiting from Chicago. @kron4news has more tonight pic.twitter.com/31q1BUKjhP Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) (@TaylorBisackyTV) (@TaylorBisackyTV) (@T 9th of December, 2021 On Thursday, KRON reporter Taylor Bisacky shared a photo on Twitter of a man reaching through the rear glass of a car that is visibly damaged.

“It happened while I was driving. All I could hear was a crash, so I said ‘No,’ and leapt out of the car, but it was just a matter of seconds “In an interview with the television station, Kimberly Balde stated.

Katherine, Kimberly’s sister, was also in the car with her two little girls.

“You could see that people were in the car, so each seat was taken,” Katherine explained. “My two girls, one is two and the other is four, were in the back.”

Three cars had been circling the area before the smash-and-grab, according to a witness, according to KRON.

“It was undoubtedly organized crime, as they had meticulously planned everything. It was a five-second transaction. And why wouldn’t they keep doing it if they can get away with it in five seconds? “Kimberly expressed her thoughts.

A purse, a computer, headphones, a passport, and the children’s birth certificates were among the items stolen.

Police in San Francisco were contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

The disturbing occurrence occurred as a result of an increase in smash-and-grab robberies in the Bay Area in recent weeks.

In November, 80 people broke into a Walnut Creek Nordstrom shop and stole items. A video of the robbery went viral, showing people fleeing the store.

