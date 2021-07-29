A Philadelphia man was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for abusing a three-year-old child and recording the abuse.

State authorities revealed that a 28-year-old man from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to more than two decades in jail for various child exploitation offenses, including torturing a 3-year-old girl in order to create child pornography.

Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams revealed in a statement made on the day of the sentencing that David Carbonaro, of Upper Darby, was sentenced to 22 years and one month in prison.

Carbonaro was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution by District Court Judge Chad Kenney.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Carbonaro pleaded guilty in November 2019 to charges of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography stemming from his “horrendous” sexual abuse of a minor child who was under his care when she was a toddler.

“This is a genuinely heinous crime. In the statement, Williams was cited as stating, “Sexually exploiting and abusing a 3-year-old child is simply too horrific for most people to even consider.”

Carbonaro allegedly performed “photo sessions” of the youngster — referred to as Minor #1 in court documents — in which the girl was shown in sexualized poses, according to authorities. He also told his co-defendant, Kayla Parker, to sexually abuse the youngster so he could watch it.

According to the local newspaper The Delaware County Daily Times, Parker told officials in September 2018 that she repeatedly undressed the young victim and took her to a bedroom where Carbonaro was waiting. According to an affidavit, she would then close the door and leave the two alone.

According to the complaint, “Parker indicated that she never observed the victim being sexually abused, but that she was convinced Carbonaro was acting inappropriately with the victim.” “When asked if she had ever told anybody about the abuse, Parker responded she had not.”

The abuse was discovered while authorities were investigating Carbonaro for trafficking child pornography on the internet, according to the attorney’s office.

According to authorities, a search warrant performed at Carbonaro’s home in Delaware County produced hundreds of photographs of child pornography in his collection, including nine images portraying the sexual abuse of Minor #1.

Parker pled guilty to enabling and assisting in the creation of child pornography in November 2019, according to the Delaware County Daily Times. Parker claimed she never contacted anybody about her suspicions because she was afraid of getting into jail.

A previous sentencing date had been canceled, and there was no new one scheduled.