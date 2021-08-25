A pharmacist in Chicago has been charged with selling COVID-19 vaccination cards for $10 each.

The Department of Justice revealed that a Chicago pharmacist was detained for allegedly selling hundreds of COVID-19 CDC vaccination cards for $10 each on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft of government property on Monday. On August 17, Zhao had his initial hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He risks a maximum sentence of ten years in jail if convicted.

According to court records, Zhao reportedly obtained and sold 125 COVID-19 CDC immunization cards to 11 separate individuals on eBay between March and April 2021, charging $10 each card. Zhao was an Illinois-licensed pharmacist who worked for Company 1, a drugstore that distributed and administered the COVID-19 vaccination. Each vaccination recipient received a CDC Vaccination Record Card, as per CDC standards.

Zhao’s actions are being thoroughly probed by the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, according to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr.

Polite Jr. stated in a statement that “we take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the suspicion around vaccines and vaccination status.” “During this national emergency, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are dedicated to safeguarding the American people from these offenses.”

Zhao’s offenses, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the Chicago Field Office, put millions of Americans in danger due to the ongoing pandemic.

In another statement, Buie Jr. added, “Knowingly selling COVID vaccination certificates to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of significant injury or death.” “To put such a low price on our country’s security is not only an insult to those who are fighting COVID-19, but also a federal criminal with serious consequences.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Chicago Region’s Special Agent in Charge Lamont Pugh III emphasized the importance of only acquiring a COVID-19 immunization card from their medical provider.

In a press statement, Pugh added, “Stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards is reprehensible and will not be condoned.” “Fraudsters who participate in such illegal behavior degrade. This is a condensed version of the information.