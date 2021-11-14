A petty street fight resulted in the cold-blooded execution of a ‘wholly innocent’ kid.

Three “parasitic” killers were sentenced to life in prison five years ago on Monday, following one of Merseyside’s most terrible murder cases in recent years.

Lewis Dunne was just 16 years old when he came across four strangers whose egos had been damaged by a violent altercation with a rival gang earlier that day.

Lewis was on his way to borrow a bicycle at 10.36 p.m. on November 15, 2015, when he passed past his assailants as they lurked beneath a bridge on a dark, lonely canal towpath in the Eldonian Village.

The assassination of Lewis Dunne: Breaking the Code of Silence

Lewis was unwittingly shot in the back with a double-barreled shotgun.