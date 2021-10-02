A petition started by a young woman to provide disabled people with free peak-hour bus passes has received 75,000 signatures.

After spending more than £1,600 on morning buses to get to work, Chloe West, 23, started the petition.

Ms West, who lives in Brookthorpe, Gloucestershire, was diagnosed with epilepsy last year and is unable to drive because of her seizures.

The petition will be considered by Gloucestershire County Council once it is received.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., disabled people and those who are unable to drive due to medical reasons are eligible for a free bus pass.

However, Ms West, a creative assistant and shift supervisor for a gift firm, claims that she has to leave the house before 8 a.m. in order to get to work on time, making the disability permit obsolete.

“I was diagnosed with epilepsy last February, and sadly, like many other epileptics, I still have frequent seizures, so I can’t drive again until I’ve been seizure-free for a year,” she added.

“Many epileptics will never be able to drive again. I was excited to learn that I was eligible for a handicapped person’s bus pass since I thought it would save me a lot of money in the interim, but I soon discovered that the pass is only valid between 9.30 and 11 a.m.

“Most jobs start around 8-9 a.m., and in order to be on time, I get on the bus before 8 a.m.

“Just on these early buses, I’ve spent over £1,600 in the last year and a half.”

Ms. West went on to say that providing free public transportation to disabled persons would inspire them to work.

She told the BBC, “It bothers me more for folks who are dealing more with their disabilities.”

“I can imagine how aggravating it is for wheelchair users, the deaf, and the blind.”

Ms West was appreciated for bringing the problem to the council’s attention, and a spokeswoman said that once the petition is presented, it will be considered and a decision taken.

“Access to local buses is especially vital for handicapped and elderly people, which is why we invest £1 billion every year to ensure them free off-peak travel,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Transport stated.

