A pet pit bull mauls a couple in Englewood, Florida, and both are airlifted to the hospital.

The event happened around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday. When rescue crews arrived to the Button Quail Drive home after receiving reports of a lady having a seizure, they saw the pit bull attacking the woman’s husband, 63-year-old Jay Barkow.

According to WWSB, officers used a taser to stop the dog from attacking and were able to chase it into a restroom where they caged the animal. Joan Barkow, who was having a seizure and had puncture wounds on her neck, was discovered by the rescue crews.

According to authorities, the spouse had bite marks on his right arm, a major chest injury, and puncture wounds on his back and neck.

The dog has been with the couple for three years.

The dog initially attacked Joan while she was experiencing a seizure, then attacked Jay when he tried to rescue her, according to a family member.

The dog assault was responded to by multiple agencies including Charlotte County Fire, Englewood Fire, and EMS.

According to WBBH, the pair was taken to a hospital after first responders established a landing zone near an Englewood Walmart. Joan’s injuries were labeled as a trauma alert and she was in critical condition.

The pit bull is currently being cared for by the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County and will be quarantined for ten days.

When dogs are threatened, they either escape or attack, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“However, if escaping isn’t an option, most animals will go into fight mode. They struggle to defend themselves against the terrifying creature. So, even if a dog is terrified of a person or another animal, she may attack if she believes it is her only option,” the organization explains.