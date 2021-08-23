A pervert who had a photograph of a youngster in his sick collection was let go.

Hundreds of horrifying photographs of children were discovered in the possession of a man who began viewing pornography at the age of eight.

From the age of 13, Al Keasbey Lloyd acquired an addiction to sexual content and began seeking out increasingly severe and forbidden photos.

The horrible collection of images and films found at his Skelmersdale house includes a youngster believed to be as young as one.

Images of youngsters as young as eight doing sex acts on an adult were kept on hard drives and on Discord, a social networking platform.

Mark Stephenson, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court that police raided Lloyd’s home after tracking an IP address that had been used to post indecent photos involving pre-pubescent youngsters.

“Officers arrived at the address and discovered that this defendant lived there with other family members, including his brother and mother,” he said.

“Both the defendant and his brother were recognized as Discord users, and I want to be clear that his brother is not implicated in any crime at this time.”

Both men were interviewed, with Lloyd first refusing to comment, and were released pending further inquiry on the grounds that they must live at different addresses.

Days later, he acknowledged to his mother that he was the one who had downloaded and published the photographs, and she denounced him to the police.

Lloyd, 21, admitted to obtaining the images in a second interview and stated that he had posted them to Discord so he could examine them later and that no one else could access the files online.

He also maintained that he was “not sexually attracted to children but was pulled to the imagery” and that he did not speak to youngsters outside of his immediate family. Instead, he would cycle through viewing the abuse images, feeling embarrassed and ashamed, and then repeating the pattern months later.

Lloyd first downloaded the abuse photos when he was 13 years old, according to Mr Stephenson, and continued to do so for the next six years until his arrest in 2019. Lloyd has never been convicted of anything before. “The summary has come to an end.”