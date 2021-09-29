A pervert priest, a man slain on his birthday, and a ‘damp’ Adelphi room are among the suspects.

On what would have been his birthday, the body of a man whose death is being investigated as a homicide was discovered.

James Richards, a father who was described as “kind and generous” by family, was discovered in an alley in Kirkdale seven days ago.

After her “beautiful” mother died, her daughter said “every day is a hardship.”

On suspicion of his murder, three men and a woman have been questioned.

On the afternoon of September 22, Mr Richards was discovered in a hidden passageway between properties on Woodbine Street and Harebell Street.

To sexually abuse altar boys, a Catholic priest allowed them to consume marijuana and drink alcohol.

One of the priest’s victims believed he was “cool” for allowing them to hang out in his room.

MacCarte, who preyed on youngsters at Bishop Eton Monastery in Woolton Road, Childwall, had a “another side.”

The predator forced one adolescent kid to watch gay porn before performing a sex act on him twice, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

A caretaker alleges he paid £273 for a two-night stay at the Adelphi Hotel, where the walls were covered with “nicotine stains” and the room “smelled of wet.”

Ryan Caine, a native of Liverpool who now resides in Glasgow, visited the city with his father, whom he looks after.

On Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26, the 27-year-old alleges he paid £136.50 per night for two nights at the hotel.

