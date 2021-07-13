A pervert councillor walks free after leaving an OAP with a brain damage.

After sexually assaulting three men and leaving an OAP with a brain damage, a disgraced parish councillor walked free from court.

Before being released on bail, Kieran Reed touched a police officer’s thigh and attempted to touch a taxi driver’s penis.

The 37-year-old then grabbed another man’s genitalia while showering and knocked an 85-year-old unconscious in a second incident.

After wasting his father’s money on LFC tickets and escorts, his son is impoverished.

After falling and hitting his head during a dispute with Reed, the pensioner was left with “traumatic brain damage.”

Despite a probation officer describing Reed as a “high risk of serious harm” and a “high likelihood of further offending,” Reed was not sentenced to prison.

After previously been convicted of two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault, he appeared in Warrington Magistrates’ Court today to be sentenced for all of the charges.

Reed, who had previously referred to himself in court as “Lord,” touched the officer’s thigh after telling him he was “beautiful” and had a “great leg” and inquiring about how he ironed his trousers during those offenses.

Prosecutor Jonathan Wilkinson said Reed was staying at Anthony Clarke’s home in Chelmsford on April 30 because he was friends with his son, Robert Clarke.

Robert Clarke, Reed, and another buddy had been drinking while assisting Mr Clarke with home improvements.

Reed stayed up with Mr Clarke and his wife while Robert Clarke and his buddy went to bed, but at 9 p.m., Robert Clarke was awoken by his mother, who said Reed was “out of control.”

Mr Wilkinson claimed that during a disagreement, Mr Clarke labelled Reed a “failure,” causing Reed to get “very agitated.”

“How can you speak to me like that,” Reed said to the pensioner before “pushing him backwards” and “causing them both to fall.”

Mr Clarke was knocked unconscious for minutes, according to Mr Wilkinson, after hitting his head.

Mr Clarke had sustained “three distinct traumatic brain injuries,” each of which was “serious in and of itself,” according to a specialist.

Mr Clarke was discharged from the hospital on May 12 after undergoing occupational and physiotherapy.

He went on to say that on another occasion, Reed grabbed a man’s left buttock while he was showering and. The summary comes to a close.