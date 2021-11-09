A person with a gunshot wound was discovered near the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. and was airlifted to the hospital.

A guy was taken to a neighboring trauma facility Monday evening with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. ET, a shooting happened.

According to The Washington Newsday, the US Park Police verified the shooting and claimed in a statement that they “medevaced an individual from the Lincoln Memorial plaza to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The medical helicopter landing to pick up the injured shooting victim was seen on film by a reporter for George Washington University’s student newspaper, the GW Hatchet.

— zach blackburn (@zachblackburn23) is a Twitter user. 9 November 2021 The reporter also stated that he had spent an hour walking around the Reflecting Pool “There were no gunshots heard. However, I did see a MEDEVAC and a large police response.” To allow officials to conduct an investigation, the area surrounding the Reflecting Pool and the Lincoln Memorial was closed to the public.

Several news sites reported the shooting as a suicide attempt before investigators established that the injury was self-inflicted. Pedestrians discovered the man laying beside the Reflecting Pool steps with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby.

According to eyewitness accounts, one onlooker attempted CPR on the man. These efforts did not appear to be successful, and he was apparently flown onto a medivac chopper unconscious.

The officials did not immediately provide any other information about the individual, such as his name, age, color, or ethnicity.

Despite the fact that the shooting occurred in a crowded and tourist-heavy area, authorities claim that no other persons were hurt.

Additional video was obtained of the area being cordoned off, as well as police officials interviewing several eyewitnesses. According to the Washington Post, a witness witnessed a police officer carrying a weapon in an evidence bag away from the scene.

The investigation looked to be led by the United States Park Police, who are responsible for the local region surrounding the National Mall. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, their citywide counterpart, was not immediately available for comment.

The Lincoln Memorial, which was built in 1922 and overlooks the Washington Monument, is part of the broader National Mall.