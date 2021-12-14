A person was rushed to the hospital following a five-car collision on Queens Drive.

Officers were dispatched to Queens Drive in the Old Swan area at 11:40 a.m. today after reports of an accident.

The collision occurred at the intersection with Prescot Road and involved five vehicles, according to reports.

Emergency services were called, and three vehicles were recovered. A warning was issued to drivers in the hot spot region as police increased patrols.

Three cars in a row were damaged in the incident, according to photos taken at the scene.

There was also an ambulance on the site, as well as several police officers.

Four persons were checked at the site after the incident, according to a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson.

One individual was sent to the hospital’s A&E department with minor injuries, while the other was taken to a walk-in clinic.

"Four patients have been assessed on the scene," a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said. "One was taken to the emergency department with non-serious injuries, and another was taken to a walk-in center." Road closures were in place between Queens Drive and Derby Road while the incident was dealt with, but they have now been lifted.

