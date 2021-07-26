A person dies after falling from the Crib Goch ridge on Snowdon.

On Snowdon, a person died after falling over a well-known ridge.

On Saturday, July 24, shortly before 8 p.m., the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was dispatched to the incident on the mountain after reports of a person falling from Crib Gouch ridge.

The drone section of the North Wales Police Force was called in to assist in the search for the victim.

A repairman discovered a ‘bubbly’ young mother deceased at her house.

According to NorthWalesLive, team members discovered the victim had fallen “25 to 30 meters” on the lower slopes of Crib Goch’s north ridge, which has seen countless catastrophes over the years.

The victim was discovered unconscious and not breathing before being taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Before flying to hospital, a Coastguard rescue aircraft picked up the wounded from the top of the Dinas Mot crags.

“Our sympathies are with the family and friends of the dead casualty,” stated a representative for Llanberis MRT.

Last Monday, a group of rescuers rescued another Crib Goch victim, a 74-year-old man who had fallen “five to six meters” and suffered injuries to his arm and head.

He was treated for his injuries before being flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, by Coastguard helicopter.

Dinas Mot had previously been the site of a rescue after two climbers became caught on its crags. The two were flown to Nant Peris via helicopter.

In a busy few days for the squad, they also rescued a 25-year-old lady who had broken her ankle on Saturday morning on Snowdon’s peak.