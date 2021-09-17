A permit has been granted for a Capitol rally in support of the Jan. 6 Rioters, which will be limited to 700 people.

Matt Braynard, a former Republican Party data analyst who has promoted bogus charges of electoral fraud throughout the 2020 presidential race, is leading the protest. Braynard has committed to hold the event regardless of the turnout.

Braynard told Washington’s WTOP radio station, “At no point will I cancel this event.” “Even if I’m there alone with a megaphone, this is happening.”

There has been no indication on whether others, including members of Congress who support Braynard’s cause, will join the event. The event has left law enforcement on edge, prompting increased security measures and fears that members of the extremist groups involved in the Jan. 6 riots may be present.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

After being fired from Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign after only a few months on the job, Braynard founded a nonprofit, but he struggled to raise funds. Last year, the group’s tax-exempt status was revoked.

He became a member of a disgruntled group of Trump supporters aiming to overturn the election, gaining notoriety, substantial fees, and a fundraising bonanza that allowed him to relaunch his NGO.

Now, Braynard and his group, Look Ahead America, are utilizing his newfound platform and resources to create a different history of the Jan. 6 attack, rebranding those who were accused as “political prisoners,” in order to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

The magnitude of Braynard’s “Justice for J6” rally’s draw will test the reach and effectiveness of the burgeoning far-right movement, as well as his own reach.

Braynard, who is in his 40s, did not respond to this story’s request for comment. The Associated Press had previously refused to accept his demand that a live interview with him be broadcast.

However, an examination of court records, campaign finance reports, and social media postings, as well as Braynard's previous interviews with journalists that he has uploaded online, show that he has worked hard to increase his power.