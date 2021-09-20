A Permit for a Pump-Action Shotgun Has Been Issued to a Suspected Russian University Shooter.

According to officials cited in news sources, the suspect suspected of carrying out the shooting at a Russian university on Monday had a permission for a pump-action shotgun, though it was unclear if the permit applied to the gun used in the attack. According to the Associated Press, six people were killed and 28 others were injured in the shooting before police shot and arrested the culprit.

A man clad in black walked down one of the school’s sidewalks, brandishing a long-barreled handgun, according to surveillance footage. According to the Associated Press, Russia’s Investigative Committee revealed that the suspected gunman used a smoothbore hunting gun, which could indicate that he used a shotgun in the incident.

Although Russia’s gun rules are severe, many residents are nonetheless able to obtain hunting licenses. Authorities stated the suspect was a Perm State University student, but they didn’t say who he was or what his purpose was.

Students and personnel at the institution were trapped in rooms during the incident, and video broadcast on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows.

Approximately 3,000 people were on campus at the time of the incident, according to the university, which has a student body of 12,000 pupils. The institution is located in Perm, a city of about 1 million people located 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow.

According to the Investigative Committee, some of the 28 persons who were injured were taken to the hospital. The Ministry of Health stated 19 of them were shot, but it was unclear how the others were hurt.

A witness, whose identity was not revealed, said he saw the man outside after shooting two people and that he looked to be wearing a bulletproof vest in a video published by the Interior Ministry.

According to the Interior Ministry, a traffic police unit was the first to arrive on the site, and the suspect opened fire on them. When the cops returned fire, he was wounded and disarmed. According to the ministry, the gunman was also carrying a knife.

People were fleeing out of the university building when gunshots were heard, according to one traffic police.

