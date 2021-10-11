A Pentagon official resigns because he believes China has won the AI war and is on its way to global dominance.

China is on a path to total global dominance, according to a former top Pentagon official who recently resigned due to the slow advancement of U.S. technology. China’s increasing artificial intelligence (AI) tech capabilities, which Americans are unable to match, puts China on a path to total global dominance, according to a former top Pentagon official who recently resigned due to the slow advancement of U.S. technology.

Nicolas Chaillan, 37, a former first chief software officer for the Pentagon and a member of the US Air Force, told the Financial Times that he expects China will dominate many elements of new technologies over the next few decades, including AI and bioengineering technology.

“In 15 to 20 years, we will have no fighting chance against China.” “Right now, it’s a done deal; in my opinion, it’s already over,” Chaillan told the publication. “It’s kind of anecdotal whether it requires a war or not.” Chaillan added that some government offices were operating at a “kindergarten level” when it came to cyber security and defense. He further claimed that several top officials were given the authority to oversee cybersecurity programs in which they had no prior knowledge.

Chaillan also mentioned that, in his opinion, one of the reasons the United States was falling behind in technology was huge American firms like Google’s unwillingness to collaborate with the government owing to ethical concerns about the use of AI.

Chinese tech firms, on the other hand, are making “huge investments” in AI while ignoring ethical concerns, according to Chaillan.

Chaillan, who joined the Pentagon in August 2018, quit in September after concluding that the United States was far behind China in the race to become the world’s preeminent technology power.

Chaillan announced his resignation in a statement on his Linkedin page, saying he feared the US would be unable to keep up with China’s rapid technological advancements.

"Our children, both in the United States and in our Allies," the post added, "will have little chance competing in a world where China has a vast population advantage over the United States." "If the United States can't compete with China's booming, hardworking population, we must win by becoming smarter, more efficient, and forward-thinking through agility, fast prototyping, and.