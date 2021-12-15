A pensioner’s bag has been snatched, and a woman has been headbutted by a mugger.

After the two women were robbed in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant camera footage.

The first mugging occurred around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, when a 77-year-old woman was heading back to her car on Heathfield Road when her purse was grabbed by a male.

After snatching the bag, he went down an alleyway into Oldfield Road.

Then, at around 7.45 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, a male approached a 49-year-old woman from behind and took her handbag off the walkway between Wellesley Avenue and Arthur Avenue.

When the woman tried to stop the man, she was headbutted and fell to the ground.

This individual was described as white, in his late twenties, roughly 5′ 6″ tall, and of medium build, dressed in a black tracksuit, a Berghaus style coat, and a black snood covering his face.

“Enquiries into both occurrences are ongoing, and police are keen to hear from anyone with any information as part of their investigation,” Cheshire Police stated.

“Enquiries in respect to both occurrences are ongoing, and at this moment we are keeping an open mind as to whether the two cases are linked,” Ellesmere Port CID Detective Sergeant Kevin Green said.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area when these incidents happened and feels they saw anything strange.”

“Anyone with video footage that may be pertinent to our investigation is also subject to the same rules.”

“I’d encourage anyone with any knowledge, no matter how insignificant, to contact me.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist the continuing investigation can call Cheshire Police on 101 or go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, using the reference number IML 1154586.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.