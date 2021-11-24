A pensioner with ‘loathsome’ child photos has been warned that he might face jail time.

A retiree was warned today that if he is caught with hundreds of “loathsome” forbidden photos of minors, he will face prison.

Gordon Hughes, 72, allegedly gathered 422 illegal photos of children, some of which are reported to depict child sex assault victims as young as two or three years old.

Non-photographic “pornographic” images of children, such as computer-generated images, cartoons, manga graphics, and drawings, are prohibited.

Hughes, of Savon Hook, Formby, was accused of keeping the sick hoard between January 1, 2019 and March 12, 2021, according to a previous appearance at Sefton Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors said he was discovered with computer-generated photos of two and three-year-old youngsters depicting “penetrative sexual actions.”

When Hughes appeared before magistrates last month, they claimed he was in possession of “lifelike photographs” featuring “sadism” of five-year-old boys.

Hughes appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today for sentencing after pleading guilty to possessing the files on that occasion.

The case had to be adjourned for two reasons, according to the judge, Recorder Ian Harris.

Hughes’ photographs have to be examined further by a police expert “to understand how serious this heinous offense is,” he said.

Hughes would also require a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service, which would take three weeks, according to Recorder Harris.

“There are a lot of photos here,” he remarked. It’s a serious situation.” Defending attorney Michael Davies informed the court that his client had already met someone from the Probation Service for the purpose of preparing a report.

The judge postponed the sentence hearing until December 15th.

Hughes was given bail on the condition that he cooperate with the report’s preparation if he hadn’t already done so, and that he reside and sleep at his home every night.

“There are a lot of images here,” he informed the OAP. I’m not going to allow you leave court without first informing you that you’re facing incarceration.

“However, the court requires further information regarding your background, which will be addressed in your probation report.”

Hughes was also reminded by Recorder Harris that just because he was releasing him on bail, “it doesn’t mean you won’t go to prison the next time.”

Possessing unauthorized photos of children can result in a three-year prison sentence. “The summary has come to an end.”