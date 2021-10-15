A pensioner went ‘to rape a 12-year-old girl,’ an unexpected diagnosis for a kid, and a timeless town.

These are the most recent updates. Friday, October 15th, Washington Newsday headlines A octogenarian carrying a Viagra tablet and a bottle of Blue WKD attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

William Meehan, then 75, drove from Kirkby to Preston to see a female named “Jess” at a swimming facility.

He told Jess she was his “lover” in internet chats and that he intended to “make love” to her while her mother was abroad.

However, the female was an undercover cop, and he was apprehended when he arrived at the leisure center.

A doctor instructed a student to quit eating sweets and consuming carbonated beverages just weeks before she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Everything was going well for her,” Lyra Cassell’s mother Hayley said before her 16-year-old daughter Lyra discovered a lump in her groin.

The “fit and healthy” Belvedere Academy girl had recently “smashed her GCSEs” and was jogging for Liverpool Harriers And Athletic Club five times a week.

“[Lyra] works part-time on the reception at Gino’s restaurant in town, and she also teaches dancing to four to eleven-year-olds at Liverpool College, so she was incredibly busy and she was loving it,” Hayley, 41, told The Washington Newsday.

“She was complaining about being exhausted, but we chalked it up to work and going out with her pals.”

When Lyra discovered a lump in her crotch at the end of August, Hayley feared something was wrong and called the physicians to schedule an appointment.

A lovely village situated at the far north end of Merseyside, where time seems to have stood still.

Churchtown, in Southport, is a peaceful part of the region with a lot of history.

And taking a walk about can make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Churchtown has a rustic aspect to it, with thatched-roof houses and whitewashed structures.

