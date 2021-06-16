A pensioner was strangled in his country house during a break-in, according to the court.

During a burglary, a senior was strangled in his own home by a man who owed money to a drug dealer and a young friend, according to a court hearing.

Prosecutors claim that Donald Ralph, 83, was murdered in his home in the Essex town of Aldham on December 28 last year by two defendants who seized two weapons and Mr Ralph’s Volvo car.

Mr Ralph’s murder is denied by Leighton Snook, 28, and a 16-year-old kid who has not been identified.

Prosecutor Simon Spence QC told Ipswich Crown Court that the two defendants conspired to murder Mr Ralph and then stole a shotgun, a rifle, and a Volvo from him.

Snook was “related by step-marriage” to Mr Ralph, according to him, and was “desperate for money” in the weeks running up to the murder.

Mr Spence said Snook told him over the phone that he owed a heroin dealer between £6,000 and £8,000.

Mr Ralph was discovered dead on December 29 by his niece Tina Ralph, who had noticed his car was not parked in its normal spot the day before and went to check on him.

Mr Ralph had previously told his niece about “a visit he received, to use his words, from a young guy who wanted to borrow money,” according to Mr Spence.

The “young lad,” according to prosecutors, was Snook.

Mr Ralph’s residence was visited by the two defendants via taxi and then on foot for the final leg of the journey “in order either to collect money directly from him or to take items they may sell in order to acquire money,” according to Mr Spence.

Mr Ralph was “pummeled till he bled,” according to Mr Spence.

“After that, he was strangled to death.

“To prevent any calls from being made, his landline telephone was torn out of the wall socket.”

He said that the following day, December 29, the couple drove to Hastings, Sussex, in the Volvo, with Snook driving and the adolescent riding shotgun.

Mr Spence stated that a person familiar to the adolescent resided there. (This is a brief piece.)