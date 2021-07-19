A pensioner was critically injured in a collision at a busy intersection.

A elderly was critically hurt in a crash that occurred just days after a car was thrown onto its roof.

On Sunday afternoon, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport for the second time in a short period of time.

When a Ford and a Kia Sportage collided at around 3 p.m., police, fire crews, and paramedics all responded, and traffic closures were implemented.

The Ford’s driver, a 70-year-old male, was brought to the hospital with injuries that were characterized as “severe but not life-threatening.”

The crash also caused damage to a Citroen C1.

The Kia’s driver was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“Anyone who observed the accident is urged to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 citing reference 21000500679,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

Three days prior, police and paramedics were summoned to the same spot for a crash that resulted in a car landing on its roof.

Following a collision between a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Fiesta, Merseyside Police said it was called to the scene at 5.50 p.m.

A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a response vehicle, an advanced paramedic, and an ambulance were dispatched by North West Ambulance Service to the location.

There were just minor injuries, and a woman in her 80s was transported to the hospital as a precaution.