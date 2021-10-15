A pensioner used Viagra and Blue WKD to ‘rape a 12-year-old girl.’

A octogenarian carrying a Viagra tablet and a bottle of Blue WKD attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

William Meehan, then 75, drove from Kirkby to Preston to see a female named “Jess” at a swimming facility.

He told Jess she was his “lover” in internet chats and that he intended to “make love” to her while her mother was abroad.

However, the female was an undercover cop, and he was apprehended when he arrived at the leisure center.

Meehan appeared in court today with two crutches, a hearing aid loop, and an oxygen mask on his face at Liverpool Crown Court.

The now 76-year-old, of Cawthorne Avenue, Southdene, Kirkby, used the online identities “Scouser2020” on Chat Avenue, “BillyKirkby” on Kik Messenger, and “Billy Meehan” on Skype.

Police discovered his activities on online sites suggested a sexual interest in young females, according to prosecutor Kenneth Grant.

Meehan began conversing with “Jess” on Chat Avenue on January 15, last year, when he told her he was 35 and said he’d been talking with other females “all around England” aged 11 to 19.

Before their chat progressed to Kik, Meehan informed Jess he could get “locked up” for conversing to a 13-year-old, and she responded she was actually 12.

He stated he could be arrested for “grooming” and that he had talked to a 12-year-old Wigan girl who wanted sex for money but hadn’t gone any further.

“He indicated that he had not had sex ‘for ages’ since he was a widower,” Mr Grant added.

Meehan claimed he could easily pick her up and drive her back to his place in Preston.

“He assured her she didn’t have to worry about getting pregnant because he had a vasectomy,” Mr Grant added.

Before they spoke on Skype, the OAP, who said he worked as a mechanic and drove a Ford Focus, offered Jess his phone number so they could connect on WhatsApp.

He called her "my darling girlfriend" on January 16, claimed he'd bring a bottle of Blue WKD to help her "relax," and that he wanted to "make love" to her rather than just "have sex."