A pensioner in her 70s is struck by a car, and the motorist departs the scene before calling the cops.

A 70-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle who then fled the scene.

After a pedestrian was hit by a car in Maghull yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, nearby residents noticed “plenty of blue flashing lights.”

Near 5.20 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the incident at the intersection of Green Lane and Shop Lane.

The Land Rover mounts the kerb and collides with the shop beam.

While crews dealt with the casualty, the road near the roundabout was closed. At this time, her condition is unknown.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “The pedestrian, a woman in her seventies, was transported to the hospital.

“Following the incident, the car’s driver is reported to have fled the scene.

“A male motorist from the Maghull area phoned police shortly after the incident and is expected to be interrogated by officers.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information can contact MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101, using reference 21000850703.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.