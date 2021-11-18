A pensioner had videos of a baby boy being raped on his computer.

During the social isolation of lockdown, a senior found with a film of a baby boy being raped said his capacity to resist himself acting on a long-held sexual desire to children was harmed.

Geoffrey Carse was convicted of possessing and distributing obscene photos of children in 2014 and had avoided reoffending for six years after receiving a suspended sentence and rehabilitation.

However, when authorities raided his home earlier this year, they discovered that he had downloaded and uploaded films of horrifying sexual abuse, including the rape of a baby boy.

The 68-year-old believed he had found a way to stop himself from viewing and transmitting child sexual abuse after his first conviction seven years ago, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

Officers in Merseyside raided his home earlier this year after receiving a tip from Lincolnshire Police and discovered more than 150 indecent photos of minors, including the most serious Category A.

Carse had also been distributing photographs over a Whatsapp thread on his Motorola phone, according to later investigation.

Later, Carse said that the lockdown had seriously harmed the social bonds and routines he had built as a means of avoiding acting on his sexual attraction in youngsters.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said: “A total of 119 indecent photos were discovered on the Motorola. Nine of them were in Category A.

“One of them depicted a six- to twelve-month-old man.

“There were Category B photographs of a male aged eight to ten years old, as well as Category C images of males aged five to seven years old.”

Carse then acknowledged to the crimes and to having a sexual interest in minors and masturbating over photographs of them after an interview in which he gave “no comment” answers.

One of the primary coping skills Carse learnt during his rehabilitation course, according to his lawyer, was to boost his social engagements and fill his days in order to reduce the impact of his attraction to youngsters on his life.

Carse was described as being quite lonely prior to his 2014 conviction, but in the aftermath he gained a lot of social ties and friendships, many of which were lost during lockdown, according to the court.

