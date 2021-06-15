A pensioner accused of murdering his wife in 1982 was granted bail ahead of his trial next year.

An 88-year-old man has been bailed for a trial next year on charges of murdering his wife, whose remains were discovered in a septic tank 37 years after she vanished.

Brenda Venables, 48, was reported missing from the couple’s house in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982. David Venables is accused of killing her.

Following the discovery of the body at the residence in the community on July 12, 2019, West Mercia Police initiated a murder inquiry.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, with murdering Mrs Venables between May 2 and May 5, 1982.

On Tuesday morning, he appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court before being remanded in custody and scheduled to appear at Birmingham Crown Court that afternoon for a bail application.

Venables, who was dressed in a tweed jacket, a formal shirt and tie, glasses, and a face mask, spoke only to confirm his name during a 15-minute hearing before Birmingham Recorder Melbourne Inman QC.

In court, he was represented by barrister Adam Western, and the Crown was represented by Andrew Smith QC.

“Obviously, it is crucial that David Venables and everyone else know what the timeframe is, and that is the role I now have,” Judge Inman stated.

“This is a matter that would typically be tried at Worcester Crown Court, and I apologize that everyone had to travel, but there was no judge licensed to hear it sitting at Worcester at the time.

“The major reason this matter has come before me is that the nature of the charge necessitates that I address the issue of bail or imprisonment for Mr Venables.”

Judge Inman granted a defense application for bail with three conditions: Mr Venables must live and sleep at a specified place, he must not apply for a passport, and he must not contact prosecution witnesses.

On September 7, Venables will appear in Worcester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A trial date has been tentatively set for July 25, 2022, for a four-week study.

