A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with murdering her elderly father and his girlfriend.

A lady from Pennsylvania has been charged with fatally murdering her elderly father and his partner inside their home in the upscale bayfront suburb of Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of murder for the killings of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, the Daily Beast reported, citing the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

After officials arrived for a welfare check on Sept. 29, Enders and Pitoy were found dead with stab wounds in the former’s residence on North 7th Street in Surf City. It was unclear who requested the welfare check on them right away.

Since they were dating, Pitoy is said to have frequented Enders’ opulent waterfront estate. Authorities did not immediately reveal the motivation for the murders.

“The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said during Hefferman’s hearing, according to NJ.com.

“Early on in the investigation, we were able to assess that there was no immediate danger to the public. Following that, these investigators set to work doing everything they could to solve these heinous acts “Billhimer remarked.

An autopsy determined that Enders suffered multiple stab wounds, including in his carotid artery, as well as blunt force trauma. Pitoy’s autopsy will take place on Tuesday. Heffernan was apprehended near Wilmington, Delaware, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to NJ.com, which cited prosecutors, deputies are attempting to relocate her to Ocean County.

Enders reportedly transferred the ownership of the North 7th Street home to his name in May through a trust, as per Ocean County property records seen by NJ.com. The property is posted for sale on multiple real estate websites, with a price of $1.9 million set. According to the listing, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, situated on a corner lot with 126 feet of Barnegat Bay frontage, can accommodate a 50-foot boat, and offers unimpeded views “for as far as the eye can see.” Heffernan will be detained at the Ocean County Jail pending a trial after she is exextradited to New Jersey. It was unclear whether Heffernan has retained legal counsel at this time.