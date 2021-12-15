A Pennsylvania man was discovered dead at his home with a ‘extreme hoarding’ condition, and his mother was taken to the hospital.

A Pennsylvania man’s body was discovered inside a residence with “severe hoarding” circumstances, according to authorities. Officers also retrieved his mother from the house, who seemed to be disabled.

Around midday Tuesday, police said they were summoned to a house on Goldstrom Avenue in Dravosburg, according to WTAE.

The cause for the house visit was not formally stated, although neighbors complained of a stench coming from the house, according to sources. The cops arrived to find the house in a state of hoarding that made entry impossible.

Authorities had to fight their way to the first floor, where they discovered the victim, through mountains of trash and garbage. She appeared to be in her eighties, frail, bewildered, and dehydrated. The woman was sent to UPMC Mercy right away. Her present state of health is unclear.

The officers also discovered the son’s body upstairs, who they suspect died just a few hours ago. The man’s age was estimated to be in his 60s. The medical examiner’s office retrieved the body and transferred it to the mortuary.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Dravosburg Volunteer Fire Department. An investigation has been launched, though.

Johannah Frenshick, the couple’s next-door neighbor, told CBS Pittsburgh that they rarely saw them outside. “We only heard them when they were fighting, and I never saw them outside the house,” Frenshick explained.

According to the article, the two had shared an untidy dwelling and looked to have ignored their health.

A similar situation was recently reported in India, where a 40-year-old man was discovered living with his father’s decomposing remains for the past three months. The man’s bedridden mother was also inside, according to police. The man was identified by local media as Kaushik Dey, a resident of Kolkata, India. Dey allegedly told officers that his father, Sangram Dey, 70, had died three months prior.