A passport gang that’supplied Liverpool’s most wanted’ has been named as a suspect in a police investigation.

Five people have been accused in connection with a probe into the distribution of forged passports to gangsters.

Four men and a woman have been charged with being part of a criminal ring that assisted fugitives in traveling throughout the world despite the fact that they were wanted by police.

At least two of the accused customers are from Merseyside, including a Liverpool man who was arrested for gun smuggling earlier this year.

EncroChat prison terms tied to Merseyside have reached a 500-year milestone.

Last month, the National Crime Agency arrested ten people accused of being involved in the document supply ring.

In operations codenamed Operation Sprey, another 14 people suspected of receiving the passports or assisting the illegal enterprise were were apprehended.

More than 250 officers were involved in the raids, which took place around the UK, notably at Tuebrook and Huyton.

The strikes were in response to an NCA investigation that included assistance from HM Passport Office and the Dutch National Police in obtaining intelligence on the usage of passports.

The gang’s documents, which were alleged to be legitimate passports obtained unlawfully, were traced across Europe, as well as to the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Brazil, and Thailand.

Richard Burdett, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in September, is believed to have been a member of the gang.

The 35-year-old, formerly of Railside Court in Vauxhall, was found guilty of importing prohibited items in relation to ten Heckler and Kock pistols discovered in a trailer after it was driven to Killingholme Docks in Humberside in an HGV in 2018.

The firearms were packaged individually with appropriate ammo, and serial numbers were attempted to be removed from the rifles.

He was also jailed for obtaining a passport by deception.

When he was stopped by Dutch police in Amsterdam in 2019, the document was discovered.

His deception was discovered when it was scanned by officials.

Michael Moogan, who was one of the UK’s most wanted men until his arrest in Dubai in April, is thought to have been a gang customer.

The 35-year-old Croxteth man had been on the NCA’s wanted list for eight years after a raid on a café in Rotterdam. “The summary has come to an end.”