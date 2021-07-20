A passing jet skier comes to a halt and assists in the rescue of those who are suffering from the heat.

A passing jet skier came to the rescue of three persons who were in trouble off the coast of Merseyside.

During the weekend’s weather, many people were out enjoying a nice plunge in the sea when some began to struggle.

Max Evans, a Wirral lifeguard seasonal supervisor, had just concluded his shift in New Brighton on Sunday, July 18 when he noticed three swimmers in distress.

When Max noticed the activity in the water after his shift ended at 6 p.m., he stayed to organize some equipment.

He got on a rescue board and went out to help the swimmers, only to discover that two of them had already been helped by a passing jet skier, who then assisted them back to shore.

Max arrived at the third swimmer, who had climbed onto a groin marker to avoid being dragged further out.

Max was able to reach the third casualty on the rescue board and assist him onto the board before paddling him to land.

“It was really simply fortunate that I happened to be remaining on site and therefore was able to respond,” Max said of the rescue.

“Our day’s lifeguard duty had concluded over an hour ago. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., our lifeguards patrol all lifeguarded beaches between the red and yellow flags.

“Anyone going to the beach should look for a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags,” said the group. We won’t be able to help if we aren’t present.”

Go to https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches to find your nearest lifeguarded beach.

If you find yourself in a sticky situation, Float to Live – lie down on your back and relax, resisting the impulse to thrash around.

In an emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.