A passenger’s phone catches fire on board an Alaska Airlines flight, prompting an evacuation.

After landing on Monday evening, an Alaska Airlines flight evacuated all of the passengers onboard due to a fire caused by a cell phone in the plane’s cargo hold.

The Port of Seattle Fire Department (POSFD) responded to reports of a fire on an Alaska Airlines flight after it arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident began on the plane when a passenger’s phone caught fire, prompting everyone onboard to be evacuated once the plane landed at the Seattle airport, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesman.

128 passengers and six staff members were removed from the plane on Monday evening, and it was towed to the gate without disturbing flight operations.

The airport in Seattle confirmed the incident in a series of tweets at 10:00 p.m. local time, along with a travel advisory about the fire.

Passengers were transported to the terminal by bus, with minor injuries among them. Because the jet was hauled to a gate, there were no disruptions in airport operations. (2/2)

— Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (@flySEA) on August 24, 2021

“Earlier this evening, the POSFD was dispatched to a complaint of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. The fire was extinguished as soon as the plane arrived, and passengers and crew were evacuated,” according to the airport.

“Passengers were transported to the terminal by bus, some with minor injuries,” the facility said, before adding that the “incident occurred in the aircraft cabin.” Only minor scrapes and bruises were reported.”

This magazine has reached out to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Alaska Airlines for comment.