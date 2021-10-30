A passenger in a plane brawl was enraged when a man placed an item in his seatback pocket, according to police.

A Delta Airlines customer was arrested after a scuffle with a man sitting behind him just before take-off.

Curtis Maurice Clayton, 30, was taking his seat on the flight from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when he noticed a fellow passenger putting something in his seatback pocket.

Clayton’s argument with German Montez, 43, turned into a battle, with video showing the two men scuffling in the aisle as other passengers tried to intervene.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a statement that “Montez was placing something in the seat pocket and Clayton complained,” and that “the dispute escalated until Clayton punched Montez, after which Clayton was subsequently restrained by a passenger.”

The guys tussled in the aisle, according to video obtained by NBC News, while other passengers attempted to detain them. One of the males appeared to be on the verge of collapsing.

In the video, one of the passengers is heard questioning, “Is this for real? Already, I’ve missed a flight!” Clayton was “uncooperative with authorities and destroyed a police car throughout the investigation,” according to an Atlanta police statement. He was arrested and brought to the Clayton County Jail on charges of violence and interference with government property. Clayton was from South Carolina, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Delta Flight 412, bound for Los Angeles, departed around 30 minutes after its scheduled departure time of 7.15 a.m. Delta and Atlanta Police have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

It’s the most recent violent incident to occur on a plane. After a passenger allegedly attacked her on a flight from New York to Orange County, California, an American Airlines flight attendant was taken to the hospital with fractured bones in her face on Wednesday.

The flight attendant apologized to a first-class passenger she had seemingly knocked against while moving about the cabin.

According to Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the customer then got out of his seat and accosted her in the galley, punching her in the face. The plane was rerouted to Denver, where the passenger was apprehended.

The event was “one of the worst instances of disorderly behavior we’ve ever encountered,” American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said, adding that the carrier wants the customer “prosecuted to the fullest extent feasible.” This is a condensed version of the information.