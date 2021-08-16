A parent has been fined for allegedly sending a child with COVID symptoms to day care.

After reportedly bringing a child with COVID-19 symptoms to a day care facility, a parent in Ontario was fined several hundred dollars by a regional public health department.

According to the York Region Public Health office, the Canadian was fined $880 for violating coronavirus safety procedures on August 3. The parent broke a “isolation order” under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act, according to Patrick Casey, director of corporate relations for York Region Public Health.

If you have been diagnosed or tested positive for the coronavirus, have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, are awaiting test results, or have been in touch with someone who has tested positive for the virus, you must isolate.

“If you or anybody in your household has COVID-19 symptoms, you must stay at home until you receive a negative test and your symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours. Individuals must isolate for 10 days if they are not tested,” Casey said in a statement.

“It is everyone’s obligation to ensure that COVID-19 instances continue to decline in York Region. It is now more important than ever to observe all public health rules, including self-isolating when you or a member of your household is sick,” the statement continued.

York Region Public Health inspectors have performed 129 investigations and issued 18 charges for violation since the isolation order was first issued. In the city of Vaughan, the most recent charge was issued to the parent.

The name of the day care center was not released to the local media by the health department, but officials confirmed that at least 15 youngsters in the facility had tested positive for the virus.

The incident occurred as health experts around the world warn that due of the virus’s extremely infectious Delta strain, youngsters are increasingly at danger of getting and spreading it. Furthermore, several studies have found that younger children are more likely than older people to spread sickness.

According to a Canadian study published Monday in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, children aged 3 and younger were more likely to spread the virus to household members than those aged 4 to 17.

